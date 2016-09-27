HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed by officers after he randomly shot at drivers in a Houston neighborhood, wounding nine people.

Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said Tuesday that 46-year-old Nathan DeSai was the gunman.

Police say DeSai, an attorney, began shooting at people who drove by the condo complex he lived in early Monday morning. Six were shot and three had eye injuries from flying glass. DeSai was later killed during a shootout with officers.

Silva said investigators are still trying to determine a motive. Authorities have said DeSai was wearing military-style apparel with old Nazi emblems and had two weapons and more than 2,500 rounds of live ammunition when he was killed.

Silva said police are still reviewing the significance of the Nazi emblems.