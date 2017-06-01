SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities identified the driver whose pickup collided with a train near Hubbard, Oregon, as Natalia Molodih, a 76-year-old woman.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the resident of nearby Woodburn was driving westbound Wednesday night when she struck an Amtrak train that was headed to Eugene from Seattle. Molodih died at the scene.

Lt. Chris Baldridge says investigators don’t believe they will ever know why the collision occurred.

Baldridge says he does not know how fast the train was traveling. The allowable speed on that section of track is 79 miles per hour. He says Molodih was driving a Chevrolet pickup at a “minimal speed.”

One of the train’s 48 passengers went to a hospital because of a minor injury.