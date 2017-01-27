NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are asking for the public’s help in apprehending a burglar who wore a white biohazard suit to conceal his identity when he stole a safe containing $200,000 from a home in Queens earlier this month.
WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2krNCZ3 ) surveillance video shows the burglar pull a Mercedes-Benz station wagon into the driveway of a home in the Bayside section of the borough on Jan. 6.
Police say the man exited his vehicle, entered the home through an unlocked back door and made off with the safe, which contained valuable jewelry in addition to the cash.
Investigators have not said whether the home was targeted.
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com
