NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in a New Orleans home has left three people dead and one wounded.
News outlets quote New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison as saying children were involved in the Friday morning shooting, though he would not say any children had been killed or wounded. He described the scene as “very horrific.”
Police reports describe the dead as two males and a female, and note that a second female was in critical condition.
Harrison says detectives don’t have a suspect or know of a motive.
