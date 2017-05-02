PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police hope surveillance video will help them identify some 30 vandals who damaged luxury cars and new buildings and left behind an anti-gentrification message.

The sign left near the city’s Kensington and Northern Liberties neighborhoods says “Gentrification is Death, Revolt is Life.”

Witnesses say the vandals swept through the area about 9 p.m. They say the group targeted high-end vehicles, smashed windows of newer buildings and spray-painted anarchy symbols. Damage is estimated at around $100,000.

Amberlynn Kabana manages one of the damaged buildings. She tells WCAU-TV that the group only attacked high-end cars, such as Mercedes and BMWs. She says, “Their message was pretty clear.”

Two members of the group were arrested and charged with risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and related charges.