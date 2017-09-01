LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police helicopter crashed at an airport outside Atlanta on Friday, and two officers on board were taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The chopper “went down” at Briscoe Field, a general aviation airport northeast of Atlanta, Gwinnett County police Detective David Smith said in a brief statement.
The county’s fire department helped free one of the occupants, who was trapped inside, police said. Both officers were conscious, alert and talking, police said on their social media accounts.
Televised photographs of the site showed the helicopter on its side in a grassy area, with a piece broken off.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
The airport, Briscoe Field, is in the Lawrenceville area about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.
The Gwinnett County Police Department patrols a sprawling county of about 800,000 people that includes many Atlanta suburbs. The department has more than 750 sworn officers and is one of Georgia’s largest law enforcement agencies.