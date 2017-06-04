KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person was injured after a helicopter crashed during takeoff at a small airport in southeastern Wisconsin.
Kenosha police say the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kenosha Regional Airport, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Police say there was just one man on board.
Flight For Life public affairs officer Tammy Chatman says the man was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. His identity and condition were not immediately known.
Police say the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board also plans to open an investigation.
No other details were immediately available.