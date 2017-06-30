CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say they’ve learned of a new game of sexual conquest at an elite prep school where a student was charged in 2014 over a game called the “Senior Salute.”
The Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2ttnDaP ) reports that boys in a St. Paul’s School dorm apparently competed to have their names put on a crown. Concord police became aware while investigating a reported sexual assault on campus.
The school said Friday that it’s investigating “improper behavior” by students, but it didn’t elaborate.
The spotlight fell on St. Paul’s when new graduate Owen Labrie was charged with sexually assaulting a freshman girl as part of a competition in which some seniors sought to have sex with underclassman. He was acquitted of rape but convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and other charges.
Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com