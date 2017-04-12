HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after human remains were discovered in his apartment in Honolulu’s beachfront neighborhood of Waikiki.
Police tell The Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://bit.ly/2oWn5bP ) early indications were that the body was that of the suspect’s mother, who has been dead a year.
Authorities say the man called dispatchers saying he was suicidal and that he had killed his mother.
The 26-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder.
