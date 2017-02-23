PRINCETON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities investigating the death of a New York City woman killed while out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer now have a DNA profile of the suspect, a district attorney said Thursday.

Based on the profile, and tips from the public, the suspect in the slaying of Vanessa Marcotte is a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light- to medium-toned skin, an athletic build, and is either balding or has short hair, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said during a news conference.

“There are people that have perceptions, for example, of what that person might have looked like, what race he might be, we’re kind of narrowing this down, tailoring this to this specific person that we’re looking for,” Early said.

He did not say how the DNA was recovered, but said it has been compared to national criminal DNA databases without success.

Marcotte, 27, was killed Aug. 7 while visiting her mother in the small town of Princeton in central Massachusetts. Her body was found in woods about a half-mile from her mother’s home.

Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster and worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

The suspect likely would have had scratches on his face, neck, hands and arms after the attack, and was thought to be driving a dark-colored SUV.

Early urged anyone who knows someone who fits the description to call police. Investigators have already received about 1,300 tips, he said.