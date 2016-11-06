LA PALMA, Calif. (AP) — A handcuffed car theft suspect who bolted from a Southern California hospital while being treated for injuries from a traffic collision was arrested Sunday after a manhunt, police said.
Javier Anguiano, 30, was found hiding in a neighborhood several hours after he escaped from custody at a hospital in the Orange County suburb of La Palma.
He was arrested on suspicion of escape, outstanding warrants and charges related to drugs and a stolen vehicle.
La Palma police had issued a crime alert and posted a mug shot online of Anguiano after authorities said he ran from the hospital wearing an unbuttoned plaid short-sleeved shirt, jeans and black loafers with his hands cuffed in front of him.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
They had said he was unarmed, but considered dangerous.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.