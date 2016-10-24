PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed an intelligence officer in the country’s northwest.

Police officer Khalid Khan says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire early on Monday, killing officer Akbar Ali in the Charsadda district of Khayber Pakhtunkhwa province. Khan says the attackers fled the scene.

Khan says the officer was on his way to work in the provincial capital of Peshawar when he was killed.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The group’s spokesman, Muhammad Khurasani, says the shooters returned to their hideout after accomplishing the mission to kill Ali.

It’s unclear why Ali was specifically targeted.

Pakistan has carried out military operations against militants in tribal areas near Afghanistan and in cities across Pakistan, but extremists are still capable of staging attacks.