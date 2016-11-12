CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man who fatally shot the expectant mother of his child and a Pennsylvania police officer before killing himself apparently had tried to set off explosions in the house they were in and in a vehicle parked out front.

Authorities say 47-year-old Michael Cwiklinski shot two Canonsburg police officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the home early Thursday, killing one of them. Cwiklinski and 28-year-old Dalia Sabae, who was three months pregnant, were later found dead.

Police say the gunman also fired at the parked vehicle, which was loaded with gasoline, propane and acetylene tanks. At least two rounds struck the vehicle, but it didn’t ignite.

A police robot sent into the home found more propane cans along with a lit acetylene torch.