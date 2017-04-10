BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A man who fatally shot a Houston-area deputy constable outside a county courthouse last week killed himself the next day, police said Monday.
William Kenny, 64, was the man who shot Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood on April 3 moments after Greenwood arrived for work, Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris said at a news conference. The attack prompted a massive manhunt.
Dorris said investigators identified Kenny late Sunday as the gunman and found his body early Monday at a residence in downtown Houston. The gun used in the shooting of Greenwood, 57, was the same one used by Kenny to kill himself, Dorris said.
Dorris declined to reveal a motive for the shooting and said investigators were still working to determine why Greenwood was targeted.
Greenwood was shot by a man who stepped out from behind a dumpster as Greenwood exited his SUV. Greenwood collapsed at the scene and was taken to a Houston hospital, where he died.
Dorris said investigators were able to track a rental car shown on surveillance video to Kenny.
Greenwood, who was a 30-year law enforcement veteran, had also worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s sheriff’s office and in private practice as a lawyer.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the suspect’s name to Kenny throughout, per medical examiner.
