ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a group home resident in Kentucky was plotting to escape by drugging and stabbing a caregiver, but confessed before she could carry out the plan.
Elizabethtown police told news media outlets that 27-year-old Melissa Emerick was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.
Police spokesman Officer John Thomas said a second caregiver at the Community Alternatives of Kentucky home discovered just after midnight Tuesday that someone had broken into a locked medicine cabinet and questioned Emerick. Police said Emerick responded that she had stolen anti-psychotic medication and put it in a soft drink bottle to “incapacitate” the first caregiver so Emerick could stab her.
Police said Emerick also planned to steal the first caregiver’s cellphone, tablet and car.
Bond was set at $25,000. Online jail records did not list an attorney for Emerick.