HONOLULU (AP) — Bomb technicians will inspect what police believe to be an old grenade that was found in Waikiki.
Honolulu police tell the Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://ow.ly/LCJr308aIzj ) a maintenance worker found the device under a bush next to a convenience store Thursday morning.
Lt. Bernie Terry at the Waikiki substation says it’s likely an old grenade. She says there was no pin inside and it wasn’t a live grenade.
The discovery prompted police to close a road during the investigation.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
