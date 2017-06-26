QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Delaware girl’s actions caused her to fall from a New York amusement park ride and land in the arms of bystanders.
Warren County sheriff’s Lt. Steven Stockdale tells The Post-Star of Glens Falls (http://bit.ly/2s9pG46 ) that “human error” on the part of the teen caused her to slip under a metal restraining bar on the Sky Ride gondola while riding with her brother Saturday at Six Flags Great Escape.
The girl dangled briefly while her brother held her. The ride was stopped, and she dropped about 25 feet (about 8 meters) into a crowd poised to catch her. The girl was taken to an Albany hospital for unspecified injuries.
Police say the ride was functioning properly.
Park officials say the ride remains closed Monday, pending an internal review.
Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com