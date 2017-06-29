NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police identify the woman found dead inside an apartment after they persuaded a man barricaded inside to leave as his girlfriend.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor tells news outlets that 47-year-old Lisa Sargent of North Charleston was found dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Pryor said officers were called to the apartment complex shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to check on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and shot his girlfriend.

Pryor says officers persuaded 55-year-old Tommy Jones to leave the apartment and found the woman’s body.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

Jones has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

It was not known if he has an attorney.