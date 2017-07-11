LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico are investigating whether a Texas teenager was electrocuted when she grabbed her charging cellphone while bathing.
Detective Sgt. David Miranda of the Lovington Police Department said Tuesday that the 14-year-old Lubbock girl died Sunday while visiting her father.
He says no cause of death has been established, but that initial evidence suggests electrocution. Miranda says a cellphone, a charging cord and an extension cord were found by the bathtub.
Miranda says investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy.
The girl’s mother and grandmother say they believe the girl was electrocuted when she grabbed her cellphone while its charging cable was plugged into a live extension cord.