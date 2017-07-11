Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico are investigating whether a Texas teenager was electrocuted when she grabbed her charging cellphone while bathing.

Detective Sgt. David Miranda of the Lovington Police Department said Tuesday that the 14-year-old Lubbock girl died Sunday while visiting her father.

He says no cause of death has been established, but that initial evidence suggests electrocution. Miranda says a cellphone, a charging cord and an extension cord were found by the bathtub.

Miranda says investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The girl’s mother and grandmother say they believe the girl was electrocuted when she grabbed her cellphone while its charging cable was plugged into a live extension cord.

The Associated Press