PIKE CREEK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped while playing outside was sexually assaulted.
New Castle County police Chief Col. Vaugh Bond Jr. said at a news conference Friday that a passer-by found the child near a park about two hours after she was abducted Thursday.
Bond says the girl was taken to a hospital, where medical personnel determined she had been sexually assaulted.
The child was treated and released to her family.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s WATCH
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- Seattle's median home price hits record: $700,000, double 5 years ago
Bond says the girl was outside with other children about 7 p.m. Thursday in the town of Pike Creek when a man in a dark-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows approached her. Investigators say the man took the child into his car and drove away.
Police are looking for a white or Latino man.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.