DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities investigating the killings of two teenage girls say they’ve received about 100 tips about a man they want to speak to in that case.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby (tohb LEHZ’-ehn-BEE’) said Thursday police just want to talk to the man about what he might have seen.
The man was photographed walking along the city of Delphi’s trail system around the time 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were dropped off Monday to go hiking.
Police released two photos of the man Wednesday and requested the public’s help identifying him.
The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of the trail system in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.
