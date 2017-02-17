ATLANTA (AP) — A hospitalized 21-month-old Georgia boy has died days after authorities say his father beat him and his 3-year-old sister.
News outlets reports that Shomari Holmes Jr. was taken off of life support and died Thursday afternoon at an Atlanta hospital.
The child had been hospitalized since he was found unresponsive Saturday at an apartment in suburban Atlanta. Authorities say the child’s father, Shomari Holmes, struck the boy in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding.
Police say charges against Holmes will be upgraded to felony murder.
The toddler’s mother, Chantelle Driver, also has been arrested after police say she knew Holmes was beating the boy and refused to call police. She is charged with second-degree child cruelty and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.
