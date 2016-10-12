ROME, Ga. (AP) — Authorities believe a Georgia teenager was playing a game called “jump the car” when he was struck and fatally injured.
News outlets report that 16-year-old Kobe Thomas was playing the game with friends Friday when he was struck and suffered a traumatic brain injury. The game involves jumping over a car as it approaches.
Thomas died from his injuries Sunday.
Police have not said how fast the car was going or if any charges will be filed.
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
Thomas was a star basketball player at Lindale’s Pepperell High School in Floyd County and recently transferred to Rome’s Model High School. Students at both schools held a vigil Monday night.
The Rome News-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2dKDlsx) reports that Pepperell basketball players are planning to retire Thomas’ jersey, No. 22.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.