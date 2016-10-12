ROME, Ga. (AP) — Authorities believe a Georgia teenager was playing a game called “jump the car” when he was struck and fatally injured.

News outlets report that 16-year-old Kobe Thomas was playing the game with friends Friday when he was struck and suffered a traumatic brain injury. The game involves jumping over a car as it approaches.

Thomas died from his injuries Sunday.

Police have not said how fast the car was going or if any charges will be filed.

Thomas was a star basketball player at Lindale’s Pepperell High School in Floyd County and recently transferred to Rome’s Model High School. Students at both schools held a vigil Monday night.

The Rome News-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2dKDlsx) reports that Pepperell basketball players are planning to retire Thomas’ jersey, No. 22.