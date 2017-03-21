BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Binghamton University student from a New York City suburb died in a fall from a balcony at an upstate fraternity house hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party.
The Binghamton Police Department on Monday released details of the death of 18-year-old Conor Donnelly, of Pearl River in Rockland County.
Police say Donnelly was drinking at a party held Saturday afternoon at Alpha Sigma Phi, where he was in the process of pledging at the frat.
Officials say the freshman was on a fourth-floor balcony when he tried to climb down to the third floor and fell. Police say his death has been ruled accidental.
Authorities say there’s no evidence that hazing played a role in Donnelly’s death.
BInghamton University officials have suspended the frat pending the outcome of an investigation.
