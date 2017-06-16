FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The body of a teen found in a plastic storage container buried in a Florida backyard led to murder charges against a man who police say solicited her online for sex.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Friday 25-year-old Tyquan Pearson was arrested Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Brittany Taylor.
Surveillance video at a motel near Fort Lauderdale shows Taylor going into a room where Pearson was staying last month. It later shows Pearson wheeling out a blue storage container. Investigators said Pearson’s girlfriend picked him up and drove him to a storage unit. Pearson told her the container had clothes and items he planned to give away.
Investigators acting on a tip found the container buried in the backyard and discovered the decomposing body.
