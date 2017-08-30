DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old Florida man stabbed his father 23 times and fatally stabbed his aunt before breaking into his estranged wife’s house.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told news outlets a Florida Highway Patrol trooper found 46-year-old Pedro Vega Jr. in a truck on the side of a road early Wednesday.
Judd said Vega stabbed 70-year-old Pedro Vega Sr. before repeatedly stabbing 59-year-old Rosa Vega in a home near Davenport, 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Tampa. She died at the scene, near a 4-year-old girl she was watching. The girl wasn’t injured.
Authorities say Vega Sr.’s hands, feet and face were bound with tape. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Judd says someone in the estranged wife’s home fired shots at Vega, who’s being treated for injuries.
It’s not known whether he has a lawyer.