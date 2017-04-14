SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a fleeing driver died and three law enforcement officers were injured when the officers pursued and fired at a vehicle in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it happened Thursday night in White County, about 90 miles east of Nashville.
The agency said in a statement that officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the male driver refused to pull over and crashed into several law enforcement vehicles before continuing on. The bureau said a White County deputy and a Sparta police officer fired at the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed. Officers found the driver dead.
Police say a Sparta officer and two deputies had injuries consistent with being in a crash.
Officials withheld the identities and race of the suspect and officers.
