PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner says nine officers fired a total of 109 shots at a man who went on a stabbing rampage.

Commissioner Richard Ross says the police response might have been a case of “contagious gunfire,” adding the high number of shots fired concerns him and might lead to additional training.

Ross says Christopher Sowell was hit multiple times Wednesday night and was killed.

Police say Sowell grabbed his teenage daughter by the throat, slashed his 8-year-old son’s throat and stabbed him and then stabbed his son’s 13-year-old friend. Authorities say Sowell then went to the nearby home of a family friend and attacked two women, slashing one and punching the other.

The daughter was unhurt. The other four victims remain hospitalized.

Police have said they believe Sowell was high on drugs.