CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say they’ve recovered a stolen car believed to have been used by a former Army reservist who was charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and escaped from a Rhode Island detention center.
They say James Morales remains at large.
U.S. marshals say the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native scaled a building and climbed over razor wire and was reported missing Saturday night. They believe he’s wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.
Police say they believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole the car. They found the car Sunday afternoon.
The FBI says Morales stole assault rifles and handguns from an armory in Worcester (WUS’-tur), Massachusetts, in 2015.
Morales also faces child rape charges.
Morales is black, bald, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He’s 35 and has brown eyes and an eagle neck tattoo.
