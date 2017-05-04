SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say they’ve found no evidence that a deadly shooting rampage at a pool party was racist, although most victims were black.

The white gunman, Peter Selis, killed a woman and wounded six people Sunday at the apartment complex where he lived before police killed him.

All but two victims were black. Some survivors have said they believe Selis selected minority victims.

But Assistant Police Chief Brian Ahearn says Selis made no statements and had no materials in his home indicating the attack was a hate crime.

He says investigators who interviewed party guests and acquaintances determined that Selis was bankrupt and despondent about a recent breakup with his girlfriend.

In a statement, family members told KFMB-TV (http://bit.ly/2pIw5kx ) that they can’t understand what prompted Selis to attack.