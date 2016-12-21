BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say divers have recovered the body of a woman that fits the description of a missing college student.
Divers found the body Wednesday morning under ice in a quarry in Dorset.
Troopers say 20-year-old Bennington College student Hadil Marzouq left a residence where she was staying on Saturday and didn’t return. She was reported missing on Sunday.
Police say her vehicle was discovered Sunday at Dorset Quarry.
The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to determine the cause of death.
