PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Animal control officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a small alligator was found at the scene of a fire.
Police found the alligator Wednesday night after firefighters put out a blaze at a building in the city.
Police initially asked for help from a nonprofit that provides support to families with pets after a fire. The group told KYW-TV that they don’t take in those types of animals and referred the case to Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team.
WTXF-TV reports the alligator is between 18 and 24 inches long and was found inside a fish tank.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
Two people were treated for minor injuries after the fire. The fire marshal is still investigating the cause.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.