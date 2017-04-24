SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Savannah are investigating an early morning shooting in which three people died.
WTOC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oD3CIN ) that Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to a home about 2 p.m. Monday.
Police say they found three bodies inside the home, all with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police have cordoned off the area and have obtained a search warrant for the home and are interviewing witnesses.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- Huskies show off talent in spring scrimmage, focus on season ahead VIEW
___
Information from: WTOC-TV, http://www.wtoctv.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.