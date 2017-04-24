SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Savannah are investigating an early morning shooting in which three people died.

WTOC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oD3CIN ) that Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to a home about 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found three bodies inside the home, all with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have cordoned off the area and have obtained a search warrant for the home and are interviewing witnesses.

