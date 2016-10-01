LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have shot and killed a young man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase.

LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said the driver and passenger of a suspected stolen car took off running when officers tried to pull them over around 1 p.m. Saturday.

He said the car’s passenger ran into the back of a home where he was shot. The driver fled and remained on the loose.

Montgomery said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but he would not say what it was or what led to the shooting.

KNX-AM reports the shooting initially drew a large number of bystanders, but the crowd thinned several hours later.

Witnesses told the radio station they heard four shots.