LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have shot and killed a young man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase.
LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said the driver and passenger of a suspected stolen car took off running when officers tried to pull them over around 1 p.m. Saturday.
He said the car’s passenger ran into the back of a home where he was shot. The driver fled and remained on the loose.
Montgomery said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but he would not say what it was or what led to the shooting.
KNX-AM reports the shooting initially drew a large number of bystanders, but the crowd thinned several hours later.
Witnesses told the radio station they heard four shots.
