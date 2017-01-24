KENNER, La. (AP) — A man wielding two knives was fatally shot as he approached a police officer following a standoff at a house in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner, the police chief said.

Armond Brown, 25, died after he was shot Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., Police Chief Michael Glaser said in a Tuesday telephone interview. He said Brown had a history of mental illness and family members said he had not been taking his prescribed medication.

Police were called to the residence at 11:37 a.m.

Glaser said Brown’s brother had arrived earlier and been denied access by Brown, who had ransacked the house and was carrying a knife.

Brown refused to talk with SWAT negotiators, his parents or a friend at the scene, Glaser said.

Glaser said officers twice opened the front door and shot Brown — who waved two steak knives over his head — with sponge projectiles, considered less lethal than conventional bullets. The projectiles appeared to have no effect on him.

Officers also used a stun device on him, also to no effect, Glaser said.

Brown repeatedly shut the door on officers and only exited after tear gas was used.

Glaser said Brown told officers “he only listens to God — nobody’s going to tell him what to do.”

He was shot for a fourth time with a sponge projectile and hit for a second time with a stun weapon. Still armed with two knives, he was fatally shot by a SWAT member after coming within about three feet of an officer, Glaser said.

The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave, as is routine after any “traumatic event,” said Glaser. He added that an investigation was underway and the results would be turned over to the local district attorney.

Glaser said Brown was African-American. The unidentified officer who shot him was white.