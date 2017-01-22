LARIMER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Pennsylvania home by police officers investigating a reported burglary.

Officers went to the home in Larimer, near Pittsburgh, just before 4 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a burglary in progress. Police said they were trying to gain entry when a man inside the home began firing in the direction of officers on the front porch.

They returned fire, killing the 57-year-old homeowner, Christopher Thompkins.

It was unclear how many people were in the house at the time, however, police took a man into custody.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

Police and the Allegheny County district attorney’s office are investigating.