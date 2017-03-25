HANAUMA BAY, Hawaii (AP) — Honolulu police say a popular beach has been evacuated as officers and bomb squad officials respond to the discovery of what could be a bomb, Hawaii News Now reports.
The news service says that hundreds were asked to leave Hanauma Bay beach after a suspicious item was found around 10:40 a.m.
Police tell Hawaii News Now the item is a canister that washed ashore.
Hanauma Bay, nestled inside a breeched volcanic cone on the southeastern shore of Oahu, has some of the state’s calmest waters, most pristine beaches and world-renowned snorkeling over coral reefs that teem with colorful fish.
In 2016, for the second year in a row, the beach was selected as the best beach in America by a Florida professor — Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach — who’s made a career ranking and studying beaches around the country.
