BEND, Ore. — Authorities say three security guards were arrested for wrongfully detaining two people at an Oregon eclipse festival.
The Bend Bulletin reports the three guards were arrested Tuesday morning at Big Summit Prairie and later released with their charges dropped, but the Crook County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Washington state residents Jared Leoney and Ryan Schroeder and Oregon resident Thomas King on accusations that they detained a man and woman for cooking drugs in a camper.
Leoney and King were charged with assault because the detained man required medical attention.
King was also found with a concealed handgun and although he had a permit for it, the event security requirements stated that firearms were prohibited.
Crook County Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Jurgens says the couple had not been making drugs.
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com