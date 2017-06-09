SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a man who killed a woman and her son in a suburban Utah shooting that left two other children injured was seen arguing with the victim shortly before he gunned them down.
Sgt. Jason Neilsen said Friday that another woman saw the argument and pulled over to help. Police say Memorez Rackley and her two sons climbed into her car.
Police say they drove away but only made it a couple of blocks before Jeremy Patterson rammed the SUV with his truck, then got out and opened fire.
Neilsen released new details of what led up to the shooting Friday. Detectives have interviewed the unidentified driver.
Police say Rackley had some sort of relationship with Patterson, and she encountered him as she walked her two sons home from school Tuesday.