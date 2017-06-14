Share story

By
The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a driver fired several shots at a police officer trying to pull him over in North Carolina.

Asheville Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said in a news release that the officer was not hit in the shooting about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and 39-year-old Justyn Ladet was arrested after a long chase.

Hallingse said the officer was trying to pull Ladet over on a road near Interstate 26 in Asheville. She didn’t say why Ladet was being stopped.

Authorities say Ladet led other officers on a chase down I-26 into Henderson County before crashing on U.S. Highway 25.

Ladet was taken into custody. Hallingse says charges are pending. She did not release his race or officer’s name or race.

It wasn’t known if Ladet has a lawyer.

