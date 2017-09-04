PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a woman who tried to drive around a block party in Philadelphia and crashed into a crowd, injuring eight people including a pregnant woman, is facing a charge of driving under the influence.
The unidentified woman told officers that the brakes on her SUV failed Monday afternoon, causing her to hit the people.
Police say the victims were taken to area hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
The crash is still under investigation.