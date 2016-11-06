RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a driver apparently overdosed while her 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat, and that another passenger pulled over and stopped the car by grabbing the wheel and pulling the emergency brake.
Police Chief Elwood Johnson Jr. says officers found the 32-year-old woman unresponsive and unconscious in a stopped car in Richmond early Friday. They gave her the opioid reversal drug naloxone.
Police say an off-duty nurse pulled over and administered rescue breaths until the driver regained consciousness.
A passenger in the front seat told police the driver passed out after struggling to control the car.
The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Her daughter wasn’t hurt.
Police declined to comment on the driver’s condition or whether she’ll be charged.
