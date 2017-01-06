MACHIAS, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a dispute between neighbors over snow removal ended with a western New York man shooting out the tires of his neighbor’s vehicle while the neighbor was sitting in it.
Troopers say they responded late Wednesday night to a report of a neighbor dispute in the Cattaraugus County town of Machias (muh-CHYE’-uhs), 35 miles southeast of Buffalo.
Police say they learned a 55-year-old man got into a verbal and physical confrontation with a neighbor over snow blowing. Troopers say during the argument the man got a shotgun and shot out the tires of his neighbor’s vehicle. The neighbor wasn’t injured by the gunfire.
Charges against the shotgun-wielding neighbor include reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. The man is being held in the county jail on $10,000 cash bail.
