NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California police say they have detained a young man in the apparently random beating death of an 86-year-old woman on a morning walk around a high school track.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting another elderly woman later in the day several miles away. Investigators say the teen is a person of interest in the homicide, but he has not been charged.
Authorities declined to identify the suspect and the victims.
Investigators say the 86-year-old woman and a 61-year-old companion were walking on a high school track when a man punched and kicked them around 6 a.m. Wednesday, killing the older woman. Another person walking on the track called police.
Police say the attack appeared to be random.
