WOODFORD, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Caroline County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed male during a domestic call.
Police said in a statement that deputies responded to a call in the Woodford area of Caroline County on Thursday night. When they arrived, police say the deputies encountered a male armed with a gun, who was shot by a deputy.
Police say no law enforcement officers were injured. Police did not identify the deputy or the person who was killed or give their races.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa. The investigation is ongoing.
