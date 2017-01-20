WOODFORD, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Caroline County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who threatened to harm himself and deputies and refused to drop a handgun during a domestic call.

Police said in a statement Friday that deputies responded to a call in the Woodford area Thursday night. Police say the deputies found 49-year-old William Fisher in an outbuilding. Police say Fisher had a handgun and continuously threatened to harm himself and deputies. Police say Fisher refused to drop the weapon and was shot by a deputy. He died at the scene.

Police say no deputies were injured. State police are investigating.

Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick says Fisher was white. Officials didn’t give the deputy’s race or name.

Sheriff A.A. Lippa Jr. says the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.