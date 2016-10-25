PARIS (AP) — French police are being deployed to keep order among the young migrants pushing barriers at Calais’ makeshift camp.

Dozens of migrants jumped over railings Tuesday in an attempt to get to the camp’s temporary processing center, the first step to being relocated in France.

Most identified themselves as unaccompanied minors with relatives across the English Channel in the U.K. They had made their way to the gates in the port city very early in the morning.

France is in day two of a weeklong, 6,000-person-strong mass evacuation of the controversial slum-like migrant camp.

Hassan Ali, a 25-year-old Pakistani, said Tuesday he was “excited” to leave — and hoped to return to university and find a job in France, having been unable to get to Britain.