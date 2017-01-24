WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say an officer fatally shot a male armed with a handgun.
Wilmington police said in a statement that officers were called to a home Monday evening for a report of a distraught male possibly armed with a handgun.
When officers arrived, police say they found the male armed with a handgun and at some point an officer fired, fatally wounding him.
Police did not identify the officer or the male who was shot or release their races.
The police department and the state Department of Justice are investigating.
