WASHINGTON (AP) — There is no deer season in the nation’s capital. No hunting of any animal is allowed within the District of Columbia.

Police say that didn’t stop Vernon Goyne of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, from putting on camouflage and trying to bag a buck in a residential neighborhood of northwest Washington.

WTTG-TV (http://bit.ly/2dnfj4z ) reports that officers found Goyne preparing to hit the wounded deer with a stick in the woodsy Palisades neighborhood Tuesday.

Scott Giacoppo with the Washington Humane Society says the 250-pound deer — known as an Imperial Stag for its 14-point antlers — had to be euthanized.

Goyne faces five charges including animal cruelty and possession of an unregistered firearm. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

