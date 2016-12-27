WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington woman missing since Christmas has been found dead in her car, and a suspect is in custody, police said Tuesday.
Tricia McCauley, 46, was found dead in her car and there were signs of trauma to her body, but more will be known about how she died or when once an autopsy is complete, interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said. Police do not believe McCauley and the suspect knew each other, and they don’t know how the suspect encountered McCauley, he said.
Police expect to identify the suspect Tuesday afternoon, he said.
The last known contact with McCauley was around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Newsham said. Media outlets report the yoga teacher missed a Christmas dinner with friends on Sunday and then missed a flight to visit family on Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
Police came to know that the suspect was linked to her car because of a theft at a CVS on Monday, Newsham said. The suspect was arrested after McCauley’s car was spotted early Tuesday. A tipster who alerted police saw the car being driven by the suspect shortly before police arrived, Newsham said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.